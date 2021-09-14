Pima County Health Department works to implement on-campus vaccination clinics for schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 cases rise across the region, Pima County Health Department is working on a new program that would make vaccines accessible to students and staff on school campuses.

“We had talked a few weeks ago about this five and over, if you have a group of five or more who needed to get immunized, could we, would we, enable that to happen,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department. “We are in the final process of working that out. We would be doing that through our website.”

Children 12 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine. For those who are not old enough, health leaders recommend wearing a mask regardless of school requirements. They also say to keep at least three feet away from other kids in the classroom when possible, stay home when sick and implement handwashing. Testing and grouping students into cohorts is another recommendation.

“Vaccination is the way out of this. At the same time, right now we are also recommending masking in indoor settings that are large and public settings for further protection and this layered mitigation concept,” Cullen said.

The county has been trying to hold vaccination clinics around town at family-friendly events. There were more than 60 clinics in July and August. In the first week of September there were 12 clinics.

“It’s all about vaccine accessibility. It is so important for those who want the vaccine to be able to get one,” Cullen said.

The county is set to partner with the state to give those shots. If your child’s school isn’t putting on a vaccine clinic and you want to get the shot, there’s a tool on the health department’s website that lets you put in your zip code and find the closest site near you.

