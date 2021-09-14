Sierra Vista police investigate shooting that left one person injured

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Coronado Drive.

The victim initially was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center before being taken to a Tucson hospital.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford by calling (520) 452-7500.

No additional information was immediately available.

