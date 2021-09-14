Sierra Vista police investigate shooting that left one person injured
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 9:21 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person wounded on Tuesday, Sept. 14.
The shooting happened shortly before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 500 block of Coronado Drive.
The victim initially was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center before being taken to a Tucson hospital.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas Ransford by calling (520) 452-7500.
No additional information was immediately available.
