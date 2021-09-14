Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

TikTok trend has students barking, dressing like dogs at NKY middle school

The school says it cannot allow the barking behavior.
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.
Students in the Boone County School District are barking, according to school administrators.(WEAU)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 2:56 PM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - It’s been a “ruff” start to the year at Camp Ernst Middle School in the Boone County School District.

A school spokesperson took to Facebook this week to sound off about students... barking.

The spokesperson notes an uptick in TikTok trends such as challenges that encourage kids to destroy soap dispensers in bathrooms.

This one, apparently, has students making “animal noises toward each other, specifically barking.”

The spokesperson also asks parents for help regarding clothing items the trend has inspired.

“We are noticing kids wearing items that are not school-appropriate such as collars (they do not appear to be choker necklaces), leather straps with spikes which can be a safety concern,” the spokesperson wrote.

The school says it cannot allow the barking behavior.

“We do not want to discourage or thwart our students creativity or individualism; we respect our students as individuals. However, we promote a safe and healthy culture where ALL kids feel comfortable. The well-being of our students and staff are our number one priority,” the spokesperson wrote.

Parents, We want to make you aware of some observations we have made this year regarding some behaviors and trends we...

Posted by Camp Ernst Middle School - CEMS - #CEMSBlazers on Sunday, September 12, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after fatal wrong-way collision on I-10 near Picacho Peak
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on West Glenn Street.
Man dies after shooting on West Glenn Street
Nathaniel Martinez, 18, faces two child exploitation charges.
Sahuarita teen arrested on child exploitation charges
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
The Phoenix Police Department said a man and woman were fatally shot after a massive manhunt on...
Massive manhunt ends with two dead at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

It's a reunion 62 years in the making, as a woman who was adopted at birth gets to meet and hug...
Biological siblings meet at Sky Harbor after 62 years apart
University of Arizona Student Unions combating staffing shortage amid record breaking enrollment.
University of Arizona Student Unions combating staffing shortage amid record enrollment
UA dining hall deals with lack of employees
UA dining hall deals with lack of employees
The Interstate 10/Houghton Road traffic interchange is being reconstructed to improve traffic...
I-10 ramps at Houghton Road shut down overnight
Pima County may never be virus free
Herd immunity may never be reached in Pima County, health officials say