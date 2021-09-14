Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson Fire contains apartment fire on Los Altos

Apartment fire on Los Altos
Apartment fire on Los Altos(Tucson Fire)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:22 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire was dispatched to an apartment fire in the 3000 block of N. Los Altos Avenue around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Engine 8 was on scene where they observed heavy smokes and flames from a single-story apartment. The fire was called under control at 11:33 a.m.

Two residents were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Crews said they were able to keep the spread of the fire to a minimum.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Collier, pictured with KOLD News 13 anchor Dan Marries.
Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92
A bicyclist died after being struck by a car on Oracle Road Saturday, Sept. 11.
Bicyclist dies after struck by car on Oracle Road
First responders went into the water and were able to get the child out after the crash on...
Boy dies after off-road vehicle accident in Salt River in Phoenix
A body was found near Thornydale Road and Costco Drive in Marana early Monday, Sept. 6.
UPDATE: Authorities identify man found dead near Thornydale, Costco Drive in Marana
Executive chef David Solorzano has cooked up a special menu at Penca to participate in the...
Sonoran Restaurant Week aims to attract customers, boost revenue for Tucson restaurants after year of challenges

Latest News

A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Governor Ducey’s federal assistance request approved by FEMA
Pima County road closures