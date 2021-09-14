Tucson Fire contains apartment fire on Los Altos

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Fire was dispatched to an apartment fire in the 3000 block of N. Los Altos Avenue around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Engine 8 was on scene where they observed heavy smokes and flames from a single-story apartment. The fire was called under control at 11:33 a.m.

Two residents were evacuated safely and no injuries were reported. Crews said they were able to keep the spread of the fire to a minimum.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

