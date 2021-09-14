Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Youngsters could soon get COVID-19 shot

By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First the parents and, now, the children. Right now, health experts are pushing to get the COVID vaccine authorized under emergency use for kids ages five to 11.

“Once the FDA approves the vaccine after approving the data that Pfizer is set to give them at the end of September, then the FDA takes a couple of weeks and reviews that data and makes sure that there is nothing else they need to make a recommendation,” said Tanque Verde Pediatrics Pediatrician Dr. Sandra Herron.

Dr. Herron expects the data to be approved by the end of October. Then the approval goes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“Then they will make a formal recommendation about dosing,” she said.

According to Dr. Herron, the vaccine for children will likely be approved through an emergency use authoritzation.

Parents who are hesitant about the vaccine, she said, should contact their child’s doctor.

Local parent Rachel Baker said she is uneasy about her children getting the vaccine. Baker has five children ranging from two months to 14 years old.

“There’s just not enough data on this vaccine.” she said “I want to keep my kids safe. We take all precautions. They go to school; we wear masks, and we stay home if we are sick.”

Baker said she trusts science and her pediatrician. Her kids have all their shots. But when it comes down to the COVID-19 vaccine, she is going with her mother’s intuition.

“I just feel something deep down inside of me that says to wait longer. It’s my body and they are my children, so I get to make the decision ultimately,” she said.

Health experts said, FDA emergency use authorization for the vaccine is on track and kids will be rolling up their sleeve early November.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Arrest made in suspicious death on northwest side of Tucson
Man facing DUI charge following golf cart crash
Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Residents at a Tucson apartment complex say maintenance has left apartments in disrepair
KOLD Investigates: Tucson residents say apartment complex is in disrepair
A bicyclist died after being struck by a car on Oracle Road Saturday, Sept. 11.
Bicyclist dies after struck by car on Oracle Road

Latest News

More children could soon get the COVID-19 vaccine
More children could soon get the COVID-19 vaccine
The University of Arizona is offering TakeAway COVID tests, starting later this week.
UArizona to distribute TakeAway Testing for COVID-19 this week
President Joe Biden said school districts that are trying to keep their students safe should...
White House plan would help schools skirt Ducey ban on mask mandates
A Texas law banning abortions at six weeks went into effect at the beginning of this month.
Opposing groups weigh in on how Texas abortion bill could impact other states