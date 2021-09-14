Youngsters could soon get COVID-19 shot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - First the parents and, now, the children. Right now, health experts are pushing to get the COVID vaccine authorized under emergency use for kids ages five to 11.

“Once the FDA approves the vaccine after approving the data that Pfizer is set to give them at the end of September, then the FDA takes a couple of weeks and reviews that data and makes sure that there is nothing else they need to make a recommendation,” said Tanque Verde Pediatrics Pediatrician Dr. Sandra Herron.

Dr. Herron expects the data to be approved by the end of October. Then the approval goes to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

“Then they will make a formal recommendation about dosing,” she said.

According to Dr. Herron, the vaccine for children will likely be approved through an emergency use authoritzation.

Parents who are hesitant about the vaccine, she said, should contact their child’s doctor.

Local parent Rachel Baker said she is uneasy about her children getting the vaccine. Baker has five children ranging from two months to 14 years old.

“There’s just not enough data on this vaccine.” she said “I want to keep my kids safe. We take all precautions. They go to school; we wear masks, and we stay home if we are sick.”

Baker said she trusts science and her pediatrician. Her kids have all their shots. But when it comes down to the COVID-19 vaccine, she is going with her mother’s intuition.

“I just feel something deep down inside of me that says to wait longer. It’s my body and they are my children, so I get to make the decision ultimately,” she said.

Health experts said, FDA emergency use authorization for the vaccine is on track and kids will be rolling up their sleeve early November.

