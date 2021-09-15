Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

4 will circle Earth on 1st SpaceX private flight

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is poised to blast into orbit with no professional astronauts on board, only four tourists.

SpaceX’s first private flight will be led by a 38-year-old entrepreneur who’s bankrolling the entire trip.

He’s taking two sweepstakes winners with him on the three-day trip circling Earth, along with a healthcare worker who survived childhood cancer.

They’ll soar 100 miles higher than the International Space Station, aiming for an altitude of 357 miles.

Liftoff is set for Wednesday night from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Brooke Santiago (left) and 28-year-old Derrick Newman (right).
Casa Grande couple arrested, accused of sex trafficking minor
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Don Collier, pictured with KOLD News 13 anchor Dan Marries.
Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92
Scottsdale police say the body of 57-year-old Donna Miller from Rhode Island was discovered in...
Woman separated from husband during Scottsdale hike found dead
First responders went into the water and were able to get the child out after the crash on...
Boy dies after off-road vehicle accident in Salt River in Phoenix

Latest News

The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the 3rd-degree murder conviction of an ex-Minneapolis cop...
Minn. Supreme Court reverses 3rd-degree murder conviction of ex-cop who killed Australian woman
A police officer in Wisconsin is being hailed as a hero for rushing into a burning home to save...
Police officer’s bodycam captures his rescue of man from burning home
Newsom framed the recall election as a struggle to protect the state's progressive values on...
California Gov. Newsom crushes Republican-led recall effort
Police investigate a car near 29th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Man and woman found dead inside car in central Phoenix
Reba McEntire was rescued from a second-story building window in downtown Atoka after the...
Firefighters rescue country superstar Reba McEntire from second-story window after stairs collapse