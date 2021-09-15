Advertise
COVID-19 classroom cases on the rise

By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:06 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - COVID-19 cases in Pima County continue to rise, and some of those numbers are coming from local schools.

“I say today is going to be the day we do not have any cases at schools. Every day I get flummoxed and know that is wrong,” said Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen.

As of July 20, a total of 1,884 cases have been confirmed inside Pima County schools. Dr. Cullen said those cases are climbing with 179 new cases in just the last five days.

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said, she does see two or three days in a row with very few cases in the classroom.

“It is hard to know what that means. Are people staying at home? Are they not testing?”

But one thing that is certain, the Pima County Health Department is working with Southern Arizona schools to keep students safe.

“We are trying to make sure we have vaccination clinics at any school that requests them. For instance, on the 20th, we will be at Pueblo High School.”

Dr. Cullen is also stressing the importance of masking up.

“The schools, I think are all learning layered mitigation is what matters. To be frank, masking makes a difference.”

Dr. Cullen said, new data will be released in the next couple weeks that shows how masks play a big role in stopping the transmission of COVID-19.

