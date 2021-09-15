Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures slowly falling...

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits stick around through much of the workweek. Temperatures fall into the upper 90s by the weekend. A very slight chance for isolated showers or storms moving in to southern Arizona, mainly along the international border Thursday through Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows around 70F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Brooke Santiago (left) and 28-year-old Derrick Newman (right).
Casa Grande couple arrested, accused of sex trafficking minor
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Don Collier, pictured with KOLD News 13 anchor Dan Marries.
Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92
Scottsdale police say the body of 57-year-old Donna Miller from Rhode Island was discovered in...
Woman separated from husband during Scottsdale hike found dead
First responders went into the water and were able to get the child out after the crash on...
Boy dies after off-road vehicle accident in Salt River in Phoenix

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, September 15th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, September 15th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Above average temperatures continue!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14, 2021