FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures slowly falling...

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits stick around through much of the workweek. Temperatures fall into the upper 90s by the weekend. A very slight chance for isolated showers or storms moving in to southern Arizona, mainly along the international border Thursday through Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows around 70F.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

