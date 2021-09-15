FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures slowly falling...
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:43 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Triple digits stick around through much of the workweek. Temperatures fall into the upper 90s by the weekend. A very slight chance for isolated showers or storms moving in to southern Arizona, mainly along the international border Thursday through Saturday.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with a high of 101F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows around 70F.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
