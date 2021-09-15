Advertise
Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair in jeopardy if money isn’t raised

Asking for community support
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:30 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association is needing the community’s help to make this year’s winter street fair a reality.

The association relies on the street fair to operate, but the past three fairs have been canceled due to the pandemic.

“Since we are 99% funded by the street fair, not being able to continue the street fair could definitely result in the demise of the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association and everything we do to help small businesses down here,” said Daniel Matlick, the Board President of the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association.

Each year the fair attracts hundreds of thousands of people and raises hundreds of thousands of dollars. Matlick said the street fair money is used to pay for the event’s upfront costs and the rest goes to upkeep along Fourth Avenue.

“We’re able to maintain the streets, garbage, the power washing and keep the Fourth Avenue a destination where people want to come,” said Casey Anderson, the Chief Operating Officer of the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association.

The street fair is also a huge money maker for the merchants, restaurants and artists involved.

“We have a tent going out there and the store is open as well,” said Tonia Clevenger, an employee at Rustic Candle along Fourth Avenue. “It’s just a lot of fun and very busy.”

Clevenger is hopeful to see the tradition return this year for the sake of the businesses and all those who adore Fourth Avenue.

“A lot of people describe the avenue as the heart of Tucson,” she said. “It’s the eclectic feel that brings Tucson together.”

Marlick said the association is running on reserve money and needs to raise about $280,000 to hold the winter street fair which is planned for Dec 10, 11 and 12. Find more details about the fair and how to donate, here.

