Good Samaritans save elderly man, daughter from devastating house fire in Phoenix

Phoenix Fire Department firefighters knocked down the blaze and kept the fire from spreading to...
Phoenix Fire Department firefighters knocked down the blaze and kept the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.(Phoenix Fire Department)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Thanks to neighbors and passers-by, an elderly man and his daughter are safe after a fire gutted his Phoenix home early Wednesday morning, Sept. 15.

The fire broke out around 2:30 a.m. in the area of 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Phoenix Fire Capt. Evan Gammage said the initial report was that an elderly man was still inside and that neighbors were trying to assist him to safety. Those neighbors sent video of the massive flames to Arizona’s Family. That video also showed video of the man and his daughter in the street. The daughter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Heroes Xavier Elias and Amir Sahid told Arizona’s Family that they saw the fire as they were driving by.

“We pulled up, fire going everywhere,” one of them said. They said they heard people screaming and broke the windows and a gate. “Boom! We get the people out,” he said.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they were able to confirm the resident was out of the house and nobody else was inside. Crews knocked down the blaze and kept the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.

Fire investigators are at the scene to determine the cause of the fire. Crews believe it might have started near the carport inside the house.

It’s not clear when -- or if -- the man and his daughter will be able to return home. No firefighters were injured while battling the blaze.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

