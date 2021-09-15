Governor Ducey investing $1.2 million to support vunerable Arizonans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announcing $1.2 million to assist hundreds of Arizonans who are victims of crime and need financial support for counseling and other necessary services.

“Protecting vulnerable Arizonans and their families is a top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “We must do more to ensure they are protected and secure — and today’s investment will help those affected by crime access much-needed resources and services.”

The Arizona Criminal Justice Commission’s (ACJC) Victims Compensation and Assistance Fund is a safety net for crime victims and provides critical resources to Arizonans. Ducey says the $1.2 million will help stabilize this fund.

Eligible people can use the money for medical or dental needs, mental health counseling, or funeral and burial costs. The money can also be used to support lost wages or transportation.

Today’s funding comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and the investment will assist approximately 400 victims who have experienced financial loss as a result of criminal activity

