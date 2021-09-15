Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Governor Ducey investing $1.2 million to support vunerable Arizonans

(AP)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Governor Doug Ducey announcing $1.2 million to assist hundreds of Arizonans who are victims of crime and need financial support for counseling and other necessary services. 

“Protecting vulnerable Arizonans and their families is a top priority,” said Governor Ducey. “We must do more to ensure they are protected and secure — and today’s investment will help those affected by crime access much-needed resources and services.”

The Arizona Criminal Justice Commission’s (ACJC) Victims Compensation and Assistance Fund is a safety net for crime victims and provides critical resources to Arizonans. Ducey says the $1.2 million will help stabilize this fund.

Eligible people can use the money for medical or dental needs, mental health counseling, or funeral and burial costs. The money can also be used to support lost wages or transportation.

Today’s funding comes from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, and the investment will assist approximately 400 victims who have experienced financial loss as a result of criminal activity

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Brooke Santiago (left) and 28-year-old Derrick Newman (right).
Casa Grande couple arrested, accused of sex trafficking minor
Don Collier, pictured with KOLD News 13 anchor Dan Marries.
Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Scottsdale police say the body of 57-year-old Donna Miller from Rhode Island was discovered in...
Woman separated from husband during Scottsdale hike found dead
First responders went into the water and were able to get the child out after the crash on...
Boy dies after off-road vehicle accident in Salt River in Phoenix

Latest News

John Ferguson joins the Coyotes from the Boston Bruins, where for the past seven years, he...
John Ferguson named Tucson Roadrunners general manager, Coyotes GM
Indiana State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Oakland City on Saturday.
Mesa High School evacuated due to ‘possible suspicious device’
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,432 new cases of COVID-19; 19,333 total deaths
Here is a list of road closures in southern Arizona.
TRAFFIC: Where to watch for road work across Tucson, southern Arizona