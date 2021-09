TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona DPS, at least two people are dead following a wrong-way collision on I-10 near Picacho Peak.

All eastbound lanes are closed near Picacho Peak. Drivers must exit at Exit 219.

There is no estimated time to reopen the road.

I-10 EB is closed as troopers investigate a wrong-way fatal collision at milepost 222. All traffic must exit at Picacho Peak (exit 219). Please delay travel or seek an alternate route. #AZTroopers #CourteousVigilance pic.twitter.com/gHMft3vAMT — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) September 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.