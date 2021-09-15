Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Incredible video shows massive storm surge flooding Frenier Landing in LaPlace

Incredible video shows massive storm surge into Frenier Landing in LaPlace
Incredible video shows massive storm surge into Frenier Landing in LaPlace(Mark Sudduth - HurricaneTrack.com)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:04 PM MST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPLACE, La. (WVUE) - New GoPro video from the Hurricane Track team obtained by Fox 8 shows Hurricane Ida’s incredible storm surge pushing into Frenier Landing in LaPlace on Aug. 29.

The video captures around 10 feet of surge drowning everything in sight, save for the power lines and treetops.

Frenier Landing, nestled between the Maurepas Swamp and Lake Pontchartrain, is home to a few restaurants and a newly-developed zipline course.

Lake Pontchartrain flows right into the loading dock in front of an oyster bar where Mark Sudduth set his camera.

Follow the latest on Ida’s aftermath, recovery, and resources here.

The highest water came later at night when the eye passed nearly over them. Sudduth says his camera was submerged at one point.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after fatal wrong-way collision on I-10 near Picacho Peak
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on West Glenn Street.
Man dies after shooting on West Glenn Street
Nathaniel Martinez, 18, faces two child exploitation charges.
Sahuarita teen arrested on child exploitation charges
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
The Phoenix Police Department said a man and woman were fatally shot after a massive manhunt on...
Massive manhunt ends with two dead at Phoenix hotel