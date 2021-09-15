Advertise
Man and woman found dead inside car in central Phoenix

Police investigate a car near 29th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Police investigate a car near 29th Street and Thomas Road in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 15.(AZ Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a car near 29th Street and Thomas Road in central Phoenix early Wednesday, Sept. 15.

According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams, officers responded to the area around 3:40 a.m. to do a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman unresponsive inside of the car. Phoenix fire crews pronounced both of them dead.

Investigators say there was evidence of drug use nearby, but the exact cause of death has not been released.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating, but police say there are no signs of foul play. Authorities haven’t identified either person.

No additional information was immediately available.

