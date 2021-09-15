Mesa High School evacuated due to ‘possible suspicious device’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mesa police say Mesa High School has been evacuated due to a “possible suspicious device.”

According to Mesa police spokesperson Richard Encinas, a 911 call referencing a possible device on campus was received around 8:30 a.m. Fire and police personnel searched the campus and the school administration decided to evacuate all students.

Encinas said no suspicious devices have been found and authorities are still searching the campus. There are no reports of injuries to any students.

Mesa High School sent a note to all parents/guardians about the evacuation:

Hello Mesa High community,

This morning, the school received a bomb threat. Mesa Police immediately responded. Students are being transported to Mountain View High School while police conduct a thorough search of the campus. We will update you as soon as we have more information. Please do not attempt to come to either campus as it will compromise our safety protocols.

Staff and student safety is our top priority. We are proud of our students and staff for following our safety protocols.

Thank you for your continued support.

