Missing woman’s boyfriend returned from road trip without her, is uncooperative, police say

By NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:41 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND/CNN) - The investigation continues into the disappearance of a 22-year-old woman who went missing on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend.

Police said he returned home, but she didn’t. And now he’s not helping investigators.

“There’s the possibility that something bad happened to Gabby,” said Josh Taylor, public information officer with North Port, Fla., Police Department.

Investigators are growing increasingly concerned about the well-being of Gabby Petito. The Blue Point, N.Y., native hasn’t been seen since Aug. 25, when she Facetimed with her mother from Wyoming.

“We’re all hopeful that she’ll be back home. But certainly, there are a lot of signs that, certainly, have you concerned for her well-being,” Taylor said.

North Port, Fla., is where Petito had been living for the last two and a half years with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Police confirmed Tuesday that Laundrie is back home in Florida and so is their van, but not Petito.

“Certainly, our investigation into the disappearance of Gabby, leads us to, to want to speak with him, but we have not spoken with Brian directly at this point. I think most people would find that very odd,” Taylor said.

Laundrie’s attorney, who is located on Long Island, released a statement saying in part: “It is our understanding that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. On the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this juncture and will have no further comment.”

“I hope that everybody’s looking for her,” said Nicole Schmidt, Gabby Petito’s mother. Her mother and stepfather pleaded with the public Monday to keep an eye out for her.

Taylor said any information from the public is helpful as the FBI searched the van for physical evidence and as they try to retrace Petito’s last known steps “using digital evidence, whether it be through cell phone data or financials, or even something as simple as a toll booth license plate.”

Copyright 2021 NEWS 12 LONG ISLAND via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

