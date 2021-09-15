One dead after Monday shooting in midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking for help while investigating a fatal shooting in midtown earlier this week.

According to a news release, officers were called to the 2500 block of North Dodge Boulevard around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13 in response to reports of a shooting.

Authorities were told before they arrived that a man who had been shot had been taken to a nearby hospital. When police arrived, they said, they found evidence at the scene and talked to several witnesses.

Investigators say they determined 25-year-old Vincent Nicholas Sullivan had gotten into a confrontation and was shot. Sullivan later succumbed to his injuries at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

As of Wednesday, no arrests had been made.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 911 or 88-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.