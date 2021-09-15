Advertise
RV Park pushback: more than 100 people attend community meeting for Picture Rocks proposal

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:18 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuesday night, more than 100 people attended a community meeting to voice their concerns about a proposed luxury RV Park in Picture Rocks.

The 75-acre property is less than a mile from Saguaro National Park, making it an attractive spot for visitors. It would feature 200 RV spots, a pool, spa, clubhouse and pickleball court.

The land amendment was set to go before the Pima County Planning and Zoning commission last month, but after receiving a lot of backlash, the landowner asked for a one-month continuance to seek more neighborhood input.

Many homeowners say the area is not equipped for RV traffic or the changes the proposal would bring.

“Noise pollution, light pollution, traffic; those are my top three [concerns],” said Dorthey Muchow, who lives within 1,000 feet of the lot.

“Animals,” said Dawn Hansen, who also lives within 1,000 feet of the lot. “We want to keep the animals there.”

Residents are also worried about water and power supply, safety (with a constant transient population near neighborhood parks), property value and road wear and tear.

The land amendment will now head to the Planning and Zoning commission on September 29. If approved, a water, traffic and environmental impact study will need to be done. Then, the proposal will go back before the commission for rezoning. The Pima County Board of Supervisors will have the final say, though.

“We will probably sit down together tomorrow and have a meeting and discuss the comments that we heard, how we feel about that,” said Tom Guido, who is representing the landowner. “Is it worth pursing? Or should we change directions based on the pushback that we are getting?”

The landowner bought the 75-acre lot in 2006. After developing hundreds of properties, he says he is ready to retire and needs to consider his own finances, too.

The lot is currently zoned for 48 one-acre homes. Picture Rocks residents who attended the meeting feel that better suits the needs of Pima County given the current housing shortage.

To view the proposal, click HERE.

