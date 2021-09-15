Sad update: 2 toddlers pulled from pool in Buckeye this weekend have died

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- We have a sad update to a story we first brought you this weekend about 3 children pulled from a pool in Buckeye. Two of those children, both toddlers, have died.

On Saturday morning at around 10:30 a.m., Buckeye police and fire responded to a near-drowning incident involving multiple children near Miller and Lower Buckeye roads.

Buckeye fire officials confirmed that they found three children under the water. Fire officials say there was no fence around the pool.

Police identified them as a 1-year-old, 2-year-old and 3-year-old. Firefighters on scene started conducting first aid on the children and they were rushed to the hospital. Two children were flown in critical condition, and a third was taken by ambulance in fair condition.

Two of the kids remained in critical condition as of Sunday. The one-year-old child was reportedly ready to go home.

But then Buckeye police on Monday that the 2-year-old and the 3-year-old did not survive. Buckeye police released this statement:

Our hearts go out to the family who have lost two children. Despite the life-saving efforts of the first responders and the hospital staff the two and three year olds have passed. The investigation continues into the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.

An adult was at the home but was inside of the house when the three kids went underwater, according to Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall.

Authorities haven’t said how long the children were underwater.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.