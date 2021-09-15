Sunnyside High School ranked #1 in nation for admissions from a high school to University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Sunnyside High School is now ranked number one in the nation for admissions from a high school to the University of Arizona.

On Tuesday, the school held a ceremony to congratulate the latest 146 seniors who were formally accepted to the UA, as well as the teachers who made it happen.

The Sunnyside Unified School District serves 18,000 students, making it the second largest in Southern Arizona. The district prides itself in having a technology-rich digital learning environment where every student has a laptop for use in class and at home.

GO BLUE DEVILS!

