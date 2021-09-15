Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Sunnyside High School ranked #1 in nation for admissions from a high school to University of Arizona

Sunnyside High School is now ranked number one in the nation for admissions from a high school...
Sunnyside High School is now ranked number one in the nation for admissions from a high school to the University of Arizona.(SUSD)
By Mary Coleman
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:11 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Sunnyside High School is now ranked number one in the nation for admissions from a high school to the University of Arizona.

On Tuesday, the school held a ceremony to congratulate the latest 146 seniors who were formally accepted to the UA, as well as the teachers who made it happen.

The Sunnyside Unified School District serves 18,000 students, making it the second largest in Southern Arizona. The district prides itself in having a technology-rich digital learning environment where every student has a laptop for use in class and at home.

GO BLUE DEVILS!

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Brooke Santiago (left) and 28-year-old Derrick Newman (right).
Casa Grande couple arrested, accused of sex trafficking minor
Don Collier, pictured with KOLD News 13 anchor Dan Marries.
Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Scottsdale police say the body of 57-year-old Donna Miller from Rhode Island was discovered in...
Woman separated from husband during Scottsdale hike found dead
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 eastbound closed near Picacho Peak
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on West Glenn Street.
Tucson police investigating shooting on West Glenn Street
When police arrived, they said, they found evidence at the scene and talked to several witnesses.
One dead after Monday shooting in midtown
Groups ask US to consider extreme heat in border policies