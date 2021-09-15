Tucson police investigating shooting on West Glenn Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene after someone was shot on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

According to Tucson police, officers were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 600 block of West Glenn Street, where they found a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers then began searching the area and talking to witnesses.

Police had one person in custody that afternoon, but hadn’t named that person.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.