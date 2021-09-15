Advertise
UPDATE: Victims identified in wrong-way crash on I-10 identified

Two Tucsonans died on Wednesday in a wreck near Picacho Peak.
Two Tucsonans died on Wednesday in a wreck near Picacho Peak.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona DPS, at least two Tucsonans are dead following a wrong-way collision on I-10 near Picacho Peak.

According to authorities, a Chevrolet headed west in the eastbound lanes hit a Hyundai head on.

The Chevrolet’s driver, 30-year-old Ernesto Molina, and the Hyundai’s driver, 50-year-old Kimberly Skelley, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

All eastbound lanes were closed near Picacho Peak.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, lanes had reopened by 9:30 p.m.

