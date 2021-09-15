UPDATE: Victims identified in wrong-way crash on I-10 identified
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to the Arizona DPS, at least two Tucsonans are dead following a wrong-way collision on I-10 near Picacho Peak.
According to authorities, a Chevrolet headed west in the eastbound lanes hit a Hyundai head on.
The Chevrolet’s driver, 30-year-old Ernesto Molina, and the Hyundai’s driver, 50-year-old Kimberly Skelley, were both pronounced dead at the scene.
All eastbound lanes were closed near Picacho Peak.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, lanes had reopened by 9:30 p.m.
