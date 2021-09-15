Veterans take “Dream Flight” over Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -On a warm September day, Roger Larson, a veteran, wears a hat that tells much of his own history—how he was shaped from a boy to a man. A black hat with colorful lettering reads “Korea Veteran.”

“That was 1951, 1952, 1953, which is 70 years ago,” Larson said.

At just 20 years old, he served in the Korean War. He is now 90 years old. More than a decade his senior, Leo Fisher, a WWII veteran, has his American flag tucked in his pocket. At 102, he’s still spry, but hasn’t gotten in a plane in quite some time—too long for an Air Force veteran.

“I don’t know exactly, but it’s been a while,” said Fisher.

For Fisher and Larson, that is about to change.

Before the engine starts, they’re hoisted up into the 1943 Boeing. The stoic faces of war, seen again. No cabin to cover the wind in their hair, which surprisingly they both have a lot of.

“I’m really excited,” said Larson.

They took a 20 minute Dream Flight above Tucson. The Dream Flights organization hopes to fly 1,000 WWII veterans between August and September. Today, adding a two more to the list. It’s a chance for them to feel the thrill again.

“it was great I want to go up again,” said Larson.

“Just a nice smooth ride, didn’t do any fancy jigs or anything,” said Fisher. “It’s like you’re floating up there.”

Four veterans took their Dream Flight Tuesday at the Ryan Airfield. The Dream Flights is a non-profit organization established and dedicated to honoring seniors and military veterans.

