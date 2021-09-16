Massive manhunt ends with two dead at Phoenix hotel

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and a woman are dead after a hunt for a fugitive ended in gunfire involving an Arizona DPS trooper and a probation officer in Phoenix on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

Authorities said they were looking for a man wanted for a felony and he was spotted in the area of 24th Street and Thomas Road.

The Phoenix Police Department said the man was with a woman when a team of officers approached them around 1:30 p.m..

The PPD said the pair ran away but the man pulled out a gun and shot himself in the head outside a hotel.

The woman allegedly picked the gun and pointed it at officers.

“They responded to her actions by discharging their duty weapons and striking her,” said PPD Sgt. Andy Williams.

The woman died at the scene.

“This is a complex investigation,” Williams said. “We got three police agencies here.”

No officers were hurt and Williams said there is no body camera video of what happened.

The names of the suspects have not been released and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.