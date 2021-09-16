Biological siblings meet at Sky Harbor after 62 years apart

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Minutes felt like hours for Bob Christie as he anxiously awaited the arrival of his baby sister.

“I was just at the heart doctor yesterday. He said I was doing pretty good but I don’t believe him because now my heart’s going dadadadada,” says Christie.

Christie was waiting to meet his long-lost sister, who was adopted at birth. The Valley man grew up with nine siblings and said it was common for large families to adopt out children back in the day, which is what happened with Tammy Ashbury.

Asbury says she was 43 when her mother told her she was adopted, and ever since then, she searched for her family. Ashbury was unsuccessful for nearly two decades until her son gifted her with an ancestry DNA kit. In one month, she found her family. And in 11 months, she was able to meet and embrace her brother at the airport.

“Now my sister Mary, she’s the one who says she remembers me in the pink blanket when I was a baby and she prayed for me, to find me, every night. I get to see her on Saturday,” says Ashbury.

Ashbury will be in town for a week but says she is already planning trip No. 2.

