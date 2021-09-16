Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Biological siblings meet at Sky Harbor after 62 years apart

It's a reunion 62 years in the making, as a woman who was adopted at birth gets to meet and hug...
It's a reunion 62 years in the making, as a woman who was adopted at birth gets to meet and hug her biological brother for the first time.(AZ Family)
By Kiara Hay
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Minutes felt like hours for Bob Christie as he anxiously awaited the arrival of his baby sister.

“I was just at the heart doctor yesterday. He said I was doing pretty good but I don’t believe him because now my heart’s going dadadadada,” says Christie.

Christie was waiting to meet his long-lost sister, who was adopted at birth. The Valley man grew up with nine siblings and said it was common for large families to adopt out children back in the day, which is what happened with Tammy Ashbury.

Asbury says she was 43 when her mother told her she was adopted, and ever since then, she searched for her family. Ashbury was unsuccessful for nearly two decades until her son gifted her with an ancestry DNA kit. In one month, she found her family. And in 11 months, she was able to meet and embrace her brother at the airport.

“Now my sister Mary, she’s the one who says she remembers me in the pink blanket when I was a baby and she prayed for me, to find me, every night. I get to see her on Saturday,” says Ashbury.

Ashbury will be in town for a week but says she is already planning trip No. 2.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Lanes reopened after fatal wrong-way collision on I-10 near Picacho Peak
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on West Glenn Street.
Man dies after shooting on West Glenn Street
Nathaniel Martinez, 18, faces two child exploitation charges.
Sahuarita teen arrested on child exploitation charges
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
The Phoenix Police Department said a man and woman were fatally shot after a massive manhunt on...
Massive manhunt ends with two dead at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

University of Arizona Student Unions combating staffing shortage amid record breaking enrollment.
University of Arizona Student Unions combating staffing shortage amid record enrollment
UA dining hall deals with lack of employees
UA dining hall deals with lack of employees
The Interstate 10/Houghton Road traffic interchange is being reconstructed to improve traffic...
I-10 ramps at Houghton Road shut down overnight
Pima County may never be virus free
Herd immunity may never be reached in Pima County, health officials say