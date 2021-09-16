Conquering COVID: KOLD original podcast out now

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 launched a brand new podcast called “Conquering Covid,” hosted by Andrew Capasso.

In this series, Andrew will talk with science and medical experts about where we are in this pandemic.

In episode one, he tackles the delta variant and the impact on kids here at home.

New data from the state shows more kids are getting very sick, especially since the delta variant started surging here in July.

“There are kids here in town that are getting diagnosed with this every single day and there are quite a bit of them getting diagnosed every single day,” said Dr. Nathan Price, a Tucson pediatric infection disease doctor. “We just don’t know where this is going to go and it’s definitely affecting children. I’ve been concerned all along because peoples lives are being affected by this.”

