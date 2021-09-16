Advertise
Conquering COVID: KOLD original podcast out now

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:39 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - KOLD News 13 launched a brand new podcast called “Conquering Covid,” hosted by Andrew Capasso.

In this series, Andrew will talk with science and medical experts about where we are in this pandemic.

A big part of this is getting your questions answered. You can follow Andrew on Facebook and ask him there.

You can also subscribe to get updates when new episodes are available.

In episode one, he tackles the delta variant and the impact on kids here at home.

New data from the state shows more kids are getting very sick, especially since the delta variant started surging here in July.

“There are kids here in town that are getting diagnosed with this every single day and there are quite a bit of them getting diagnosed every single day,” said Dr. Nathan Price, a Tucson pediatric infection disease doctor. “We just don’t know where this is going to go and it’s definitely affecting children. I’ve been concerned all along because peoples lives are being affected by this.”

The podcast is now available now in the Apple Podcasts app, iTunes store or Google Podcasts app.

You can just search for “KOLD News 13” and click “ConqueringCovid” or take a listen here:

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

