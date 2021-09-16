FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall is right around the corner!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another triple-digit September day on tap today before temperatures cool a bit by the weekend. Moisture from the south will trickle in thanks to a southerly flow of wind. This brings a slim 10% chance for isolated showers and storms late Thursday into early Sunday. A storm moving into the western U.S. early next work week will bring gusty wind Monday and even cooler air by Tuesday.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows around 70F.
FRIDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.
