FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fall is right around the corner!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another triple-digit September day on tap today before temperatures cool a bit by the weekend. Moisture from the south will trickle in thanks to a southerly flow of wind. This brings a slim 10% chance for isolated showers and storms late Thursday into early Sunday. A storm moving into the western U.S. early next work week will bring gusty wind Monday and even cooler air by Tuesday.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows around 70F.

FRIDAY: 10% storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

