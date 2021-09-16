Advertise
Fountain Hills man accused of secretly taping bathroom at his photography studio

Stephane Pepin
Stephane Pepin(AZ Family)
By Digital staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Fountain Hills photographer has been accused of videotaping nude people while they were in the bathroom at his studio. Stephane Pepin, 52, has been arrested on suspicion of unlawful videotaping of a person.

Court documents revealed that on Sept. 12, two women were inside Showcase Theatre with Pepin while conducting a photoshoot. The women were changing clothes in the bathroom when one of them noticed a possible recording device, investigators said. That alleged victim took a closer look and removed a memory card connected to the camera. Two days later, the women contacted the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say that both women looked at the files on the SD card and found multiple videos of people changing or using the bathroom. The women told deputies they also recognized Pepin adjusting the camera angle in one video before they changed clothes.

Court paperwork says Pepin admitted to placing a camera in the bathroom of his studio. Pepin said that the camera was placed for security purposes. Investigators say he also admitted he could view people remotely and change the camera’s location for different angles.

Pepin’s next court date is set for Oct. 4. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6 in Mesa.

