Grand Canyon rangers searching for missing person on North Rim

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) – The National Park Service is conducting a missing person search at Grand Canyon National Park.

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 9 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an overdue backpacker in the vicinity of the Walhalla Plateau on the North Rim of the canyon.

The backpacker, 66-year-old Clifton “Cliff” Beck of Mount Airy, Md., obtained a backcountry permit to spend two nights on the Walhalla Plateau from Sept. 10-12. Beck was expected to exit the backcountry of Grand Canyon National Park on Sept. 12.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, rangers conducted a comprehensive hasty search and performed aerial searching and were unable to locate Beck. Thursday’s operations include the deployment of nine ground search teams as well as aerial searches via helicopter and fixed-wing aircraft in the Walhalla Plateau area.

Beck is described as 5′10″ tall, 160 pounds, balding, with a gray beard. He is believed to be traveling alone, carrying a backpack and wearing hiking boots.

In addition to the search and rescue operation, the NPS is also conducting a missing persons investigation. Any individual with information on the location of Clifton Beck should call or text the NPS Investigative Services Branch Tipline at 888-653-0009, fill out the online form at www.nps.gov/ISB, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

