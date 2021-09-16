Advertise
Herd immunity may never be reached in Pima County, health officials say

By Bud Foster
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A few weeks after the coronavirus vaccine became available, the goal was to reach herd immunity, the place where the virus couldn’t find enough hosts to replicate and mutate.

That was thought to be 65 to 70%.

“At one point we said 60%, then 70%, then 75% and 80%,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Director. “The bottom line, none of us know.”

In all fairness that’s because the virus is constantly changing, mutating becoming different variants, some more potent and transmissible than others.

Pima County has 65.3% of its population partially vaccinated and only 55% fully vaccinated. That’s one of the best in the state but is still far from what’s needed.

“What is clear is what we have right now is inadequate, it’s insufficient to stop the transmission,” she said.

Which brings us to the Delta variant, the latest iteration.

It’s at least twice as transmissible than the original virus which means more people need to be vaccinated to stop it.

“The 90 to 95% is what is being proposed now based on the fact we continue to see mutations in the virus itself,” said Dr. Cullen.

But what are the chances of reaching a 90% or 95% vaccination rate in the current climate?

“If you look at the aggregate national data, you probably are going to 10 to 12% of people who will never get vaccinated,” Dr. Cullen said.

Dr. Joe Gerald believes it could be as high as 20% who will refuse.

Dr. Gerald has been the go to numbers guy since the beginning of the pandemic 18 months ago.

He’s the Health Director at the University of Arizona.

“I think it’s almost certain that we will be living with Covid-19 in some form or another for years to come,” he said. “Maybe forever in all likelihood.”

That’s because he doesn’t believe in all likelihood that we’ll see the kinds of numbers needed to eradicate the virus.

“I’m a bit disappointed that eradication is no longer a goal or achievable outcome,” he said. “I think that’s in part because my expectations were set to high from the beginning.”

When the vaccine was first dispensed in December, 2020, most felt demand would be high enough to achieve herd immunity. Today, it’s not herd immunity that the health care professionals are talking about, it’s ‘stability in the community’.

How high does the community have to go in terms of vaccination before becoming stable? The answer is still unknown.

But it has changed the debate.

“What I’m hopeful for is our immunity to severe illness will be long lasting and durable so that we might continue to deal with Covid-19 infections, it’s not going to result in near the same numbers of hospitalizations and deaths,” said Dr. Gerald.

