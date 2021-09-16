Advertise
I-10, Houghton Road shuts down overnight

By Allie Potter
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting at 10p.m., you won’t be able to get off or on I-10 at Houghton Road, and Houghton will be closed from Mary Ann Cleveland way to Brekke Road.

Construction continues on the I-10 and Houghton Road Traffic Interchange project.

“Traffic on Houghton Road will shift on the opposite side of the road as it goes over I-10. The advantage of that, drivers won’t have to wait for the green arrow to make a left turn to access the interstate. So that means when there is a green light, traffic can go straight and also make a left turn,” said Arizona Department of Transportation spokesperson Garin Groff.

Groff said that is what I-10 and Houghton will look like once the project is complete. Until then, lane closures must take place.

“The entire interchange will close from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday. I-10 will remain open. All the ramps will be closed as well as Houghton itself.”

When the interchange reopens Thursday morning, the interchange will look different.

“Drivers will on a different temporary traffic configuration they have been used to for the last to. It will still be one lane in each direction, with one lane on each side of the bridge,” explained Groff.

ADOT said, expect lane closures this Sunday as well.

Groff said, the I-10 and Houghton Road Traffic Interchange project is expected to be complete by the end of this year.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

