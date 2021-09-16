Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ivermectin flies off shelves, experts warn people to not take drug

By Megan McNeil
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A drug used to cure parasites in livestock has made the rounds on social media as cure for COVID-19, but medical experts and feed stores are urging people to take it.

Vaquero Feed & Livestock Supply is filled with all the needs for livestock, but one crucial medicine is running low on the shelves: Ivermectin.

“Ivermectin is very effective in multiple animal species…to eliminate stomach worms, stomach parasites,” said Barbara Jackson, owner, Vaquero Feed & Livestock Supply. “We are experiencing back orders on some of these products.”

People are taking it as a way to cure or prevent COVID-19.

“It’s the rumor mill, it’s gone rampant,” said Jackson. “The animal product is not labeled for human use, it’s not been tested for human use.”

A health advisory from the CDC in late August reported a rapid increase in Ivermectin prescriptions and serious illness related to taking the drug. Prescriptions for the drug have increased 24-fold since pre-pandemic times, and in July, poison control calls for Ivermectin sharply increase, to a five-fold increase from baseline, according to the CDC. Hospitalizations and visits due to ingestion have also increased.

“During the month of August Banner’s poison center managed ten cases. Some that were so severe that they did require hospitalization,” said Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health. “Ivermectin is not something that our poison center gets many calls about, so this is very concerning to us to see this growing trend.”

According to Dr. Sean Elliot, with Pediatric Infectious Diseases at TMC, said Ivermectin doesn’t have any effect on COVID-19, but it can cause some very harmful side effects.

The CDC reports side effects from taking Ivermectin could include confusion, dizziness, seizures and coma. Banner Health said it could even result in death if too much is taken.

“I want to make very clear that Ivermectin is not an FDA approved treatment for COVID. Clinical trials are ongoing to assess Ivermectin for COVID, but no clear findings have been released that confirm this drug is safe or as an effective treatment for COVID,” said Dr. Bessel.

Jackson’s store tries not to sell to folks who seem to be seeking just the drug and have posted signs with health precautions and factual information.

“It scares me. I don’t want people to get sick from using it,” said Jackson.

Banner health urges people to seek care from their primary care physician regarding COVID and other health concerns.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

39-year-old Brooke Santiago (left) and 28-year-old Derrick Newman (right).
Casa Grande couple arrested, accused of sex trafficking minor
Don Collier, pictured with KOLD News 13 anchor Dan Marries.
Legendary cowboy, actor Don Collier dies at 92
Gabby Petito is missing, and authorities said her boyfriend returned home without her.
Missing woman’s boyfriend is ‘person of interest’ after returning from road trip without her, police say
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago
Scottsdale police say the body of 57-year-old Donna Miller from Rhode Island was discovered in...
Woman separated from husband during Scottsdale hike found dead

Latest News

Many snowbirds typically flock to Arizona to escape harsh northern winters.
More snowbirds expected to arrive in Arizona this winter compared to last
Conquering COVID podcast tease
Conquering COVID: KOLD original podcast out now
The Phoenix Police Department said a man and woman were fatally shot after a massive manhunt on...
Massive manhunt ends with two dead at Phoenix hotel
A health advisory from the CDC in late August reported a rapid increase in Ivermectin...
Ivermectin flies off shelves, experts warn people to not take drug