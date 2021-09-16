Advertise
More snowbirds expected to arrive in Arizona this winter compared to last

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 6:58 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The pandemic halted travel for many snowbirds last year who typically flock to Arizona to escape harsh northern winters.

“Snowbirds are a big part of Tucson’s history since the beginning of the 20th century really. People have been coming here to get away from cold weather climates,” said Dan Gibson, the Director of Communications for Visit Tucson.

COVID concerns and travel restrictions grounded many snowbirds. Mary Schmit, the general manager of Venture Out, runs a retirement community and RV park in Arizona. She said Canadian snowbirds make up one-third of their clientele but they didn’t see any last season. She’s hopeful more of her Canadian visitors will return this year especially if travel restrictions are lifted.

“Right now they can fly in but they cannot drive over the border,” she said.

Land travel restrictions for Canadians coming into the United States are set to expire after Sept. 21. If the restrictions aren’t lifted, Schmit believes some of her snowbirds will still find a way to visit.

“They’ll come down here and buy a car because they can’t be cooped up anymore,” she said.

Visit Tucson is confident in travel improving overall.

“More people are vaccinated, and the numbers go back up of people wanting to travel,” Gibson said.

The Arizona Office of Tourism said an estimated 964,000 Canadian visitors accounted for $1 billion in tourism spending in 2019.

