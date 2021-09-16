Sahuarita teen arrested on child exploitation charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Sahuarita teenager was arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 15 after, police say, he took advantage of at least one child.

Sahuarita police say they were called to the 800 block of West Calle Barbitas, where several electronic items were seized, in reference to a child pornography investigation.

Through the investigation, authorities say, they charged Nathaniel Enrique Martinez with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He remained in the Pima County Jail that afternoon with bond not yet set.

The case is still under investigation, and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911, call Sahuarita police’s main line at 520-344-7000 during business hours on weekdays or the agency’s tip line at 520-445-7847.

