TPD searching for “suspicious items” at apartments on Valencia

Police are investigating reports of "suspicious items" at an apartment complex..
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 3:16 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating near an apartment complex West Valencia Road after “suspicious items” were reported there.

According to authorities, there are no road closures at this time but the entrance to Casa Bella apartments, located at 175 West Valencia Road, until the area is deemed safe.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

