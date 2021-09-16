Advertise
Two facing child abuse charges after Oro Valley child suffered multiple fractures

Brian Hendricks and Brynn Buette are facing charges in a child abuse case from Oro Valley,...
Brian Hendricks and Brynn Buette are facing charges in a child abuse case from Oro Valley, Arizona.(Oro Valley Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 2:09 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman are both facing child abuse charges after a young Oro Valley child sustained multiple fractures.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Oro Valley Police began an investigation in reference to possible child abuse.

According to officials, the victim, 20 months old, had sustained multiple fractures within the previous two weeks.

The investigation revealed the child was in the sole care of Brian Hendricks, the child’s mother’s boyfriend, when the injuries were sustained.

Hendricks has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse. The child’s mother, Brynn Buette, was also charged with multiple child abuse related crimes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

