Two facing child abuse charges after Oro Valley child suffered multiple fractures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man and woman are both facing child abuse charges after a young Oro Valley child sustained multiple fractures.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, Oro Valley Police began an investigation in reference to possible child abuse.

According to officials, the victim, 20 months old, had sustained multiple fractures within the previous two weeks.

The investigation revealed the child was in the sole care of Brian Hendricks, the child’s mother’s boyfriend, when the injuries were sustained.

Hendricks has been charged with multiple counts of child abuse. The child’s mother, Brynn Buette, was also charged with multiple child abuse related crimes.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.