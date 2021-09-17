Advertise
FACT FINDERS: Could Arizona schools soon require the COVID vaccine?

By Wendi Redman
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:52 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Los Angeles School District is mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students 12 and older. Could our local students soon be required to get the shot as well?

The Arizona Department of Health Services is not considering the COVID vaccine as a required childhood immunization, but department officials did detail what that process usually looks like.

They say normally, the first step is for the “Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices” to recommend it. After that, the ADHS would consider it.

In order to add it to the immunization rules, they say it could take up to 18 months to go through the entire regular rule-making process and would include stakeholder comment and any necessary public meetings.

An important point to note is state law could also come into play when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines and schools.

“Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated,” Gov. Doug Ducey said in July,

As of Sept. 29, Arizona law says vaccines cannot be required for students. However, court challenges are starting to arise.

To learn more about school and childcare immunization rules in Arizona, click here.

