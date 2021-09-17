Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon, is that you?

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A southerly push of moisture will usher in a 20 to 30% chance for scattered showers and storms Friday and Saturday. Isolated pockets of heavy rain, gusty wind, blowing dust, small hail and lighting are the main impacts. Cooler air will come with this increase in cloud cover and moisture.

FRIDAY: 20% rain and storm chance. Highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 20% rain and storm chance. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Gusty wind.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

