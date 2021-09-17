Marana USD releases statement about sexual assault allegations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Unified School District has released a statement addressing concerns over allegations of sexual assault and harassment at Marana High.

The district claims inaccurate information is spreading on social media. Some students and parents claim district and school leaders just are not doing enough.

KOLD has received multiple calls, emails and messages from concerned parents.

Last week, students at two different high schools in the district protested. The students voiced concerns over how MUSD investigated an alleged sexual assault among students.

Now, the district is responding. While leaders declined to go on camera, Superintendent Dr. Daniel Streeter sent a letter out to parents.

“Unfortunately, information being shared online has become sensationalized, and in many cases, is inaccurate,” Streeter wrote. “Nonetheless, this is a very serious topic and the safety of our staff and students is our number one priority.”

Streeter is referring to a video posted to social media in which the alleged victim shares her side of the story.

The district said the alleged incident happened off-campus last spring. In fact, district leaders said they have never had any allegations of rape within the district.

Marana High parent Traci Kile drives from Picacho to ensure her daughter gets a great education.

“We are already looking at other schools,” Kile said.

She said she just wants the school to listen.

“We want them to take this seriously and seek out information instead of trying to bury it,” Kile said.

Streeter tried to assure parents and students through his letter.

“Marana High School is the same safe, student-centered campus that it has always been,” he wrote.

“It’s their job to educate kids and to protect kids,” Kile said. “Marana High is 100% failing at protecting our kids.”

Marana officials said they met with the alleged victim and victim’s parent while also offering support.

The Marana Police Department confirmed a report has been filed and the incident is under investigation.

