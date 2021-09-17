Advertise
Metallica Scholars Initiative gives $100,000 to Pima Community College

Money from the Metallica Scholars Initiative is going to Pima Community College's trade programs.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:07 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College was recently selected out of a wide pool of community colleges across the nation to receive $100,000 to boost its trade programs, the band announced on Thursday, Sept. 16.

According to a news release from the band’s nonprofit, All Within My Hands, the Metallica Scholars Initiative aims to support students while promote the importance of career and technical education.

“The foundation and the band pay attention and follow these programs and students, and there is no doubt that lives have been changed. What makes this work so unique is that in addition to supporting students directly, our goal is not just to change individual lives, it is to unabashedly promote the trades as meaningful and well-paying career pathways,” Dr. Edward Frank, executive director of AWMH, was quoted as saying. “We are not afraid to be loud nor to dig in on things we believe in, and we believe in these students.”

The band continues to advocate for trades and the community colleges that prepare students for those jobs. According to James Hetfield, Metallica’s vocalist, guitarist and co-founder, such careers are essential and make the band’s touring and performances possible.

“We are passionate and grateful to these trades and tradespeople,” Frank said.

Pima Community College plans to use the money to develop apprenticeship opportunities for students seeking careers in construction, HVAC, carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive, IT and automated industrial technology.

“Pima is honored that Metallica is helping us support our students,” Pima Chancellor Lee D. Lambert was quoted as saying. “This grant will help propel more than two dozen Pima students into careers in sectors of the economy that are fast-growing and pay family-sustaining wages.”

