PACC updates plan for kennel space crisis

(Pima County Animal Care Center)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima Animal Care Center is creating a color-coded plan to help prioritize the urgency of its space issues.

The shelter has operated in the orange and red zones since April of this year, which means adoptable pets had to be viewed in non-public areas.

The shelter is currently experiencing an increase in intake, especially in medium to large sized dogs.

“PACC has seen intake go up month by month around 15 percent while adoptions and transfers decreased around 30 percent,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “We begin each day with only a couple of open kennels.”

To learn more about the color-coding system, you can go here.

According to PACC, the best ways to help the shelter stay in the “Code Green” category are:

All pets in the shelter are vaccinated, microchipped and currently have $0 adoption fees. That adoption promotion includes puppies and kittens. There is a $20 licensing fee per adopted dog. The $50 reserve fees will not be waived. Pima Animal Care Center is open Monday to Friday, noon to 7 p.m., and 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. To see a list of available pets and services, head to pima.gov/animalcare.

