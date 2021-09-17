PREVIEW: KOLD Investigates why Arizona Roads were more dangerous in 2020

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Arizona roads last year, one person was killed every 8 hours and 17 minutes. That’s 2.89 deaths a day, an unusually high number.

But 2020 wasn’t a normal year. We saw more deaths in Arizona than we have in nearly 15 years. Yet more people were off the road last year because of the pandemic.

Investigative Reporter Wendi Redman takes a look at why is this happening. Don’t miss our full investigation, Dangerous Drive, Monday night at 10pm.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.