TikToks ‘Devious Lick’ challenge hits Southern Arizona Districts

Social media platform pulls videos
By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:25 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - TikTok has now banned a viral challenge that’s encouraging students to steal from their schools.

The trend is called “devious lick”. It’s serious business and schools across the country report they’ve have been hit hard.

It pushed kids to commit crimes, theft and vandalism, and then post it on TikTok for likes. Some videos racked up thousands or millions of views.

But this craze comes with consequences.

Students across the country have been allegedly clogging toilets, stealing sinks, paper towel dispensers, projectors and computers and then posting their “devious lick” on TikTok.

The principal at Desert View High, Angelica Duddleston, describes what’s happened at her school.

“So we’ve had some instances where we’ve had to shut down the bathrooms because the kids are coming though just ripping the paper towel dispensers off or taking the soap out of soap dispensers,” she said.

Or just ripping the soap dispenser off the wall in one of the boys’ bathrooms.

She reported the criminal activity recently ramped up.

“For the last two weeks, there’s some sort of daily occurrence. Usually in the restrooms,” she said.

And the consequences for students can be severe.

Sunnyside sent us this statement: “Students and families should be aware that we have zero tolerance for this type of behavior. Anyone involved will be disciplined and damage and/or theft will be reported to local law enforcement.”

Other districts reporting issues related to the “devious licks” trend so far include Marana, Tanque Verde, Catalina Foothills, and Sahuarita.

TikTok tweeted that it’s removing content and redirecting hashtag and search results to its Community Guidelines to prevent the behavior.

Search for “devious lick” and a “No results found” message will appear.

All the districts reporting problems say they’re handling the incidents internally, meaning they’ve not reported any of the criminal activity to police.

