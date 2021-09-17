Advertise
TPD seeks missing man

William Robinson was last seen on Tucson's south side, police say.
William Robinson was last seen on Tucson's south side, police say.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking the public’s help in finding a vulnerable man who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 17.

Authorities say they’re looking for 58-year-old William Robinson, who was last seen around 11:30 a.m. near Fry’s at East Irvington Road and South Campbell Avenue.

Robinson was last seen wearing a mustard colored suit and white shoes.

Officers urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

