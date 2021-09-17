TPD seeks missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are asking the public’s help in finding a vulnerable man who was last seen on Friday, Sept. 17.

Authorities say they’re looking for 58-year-old William Robinson, who was last seen around 11:30 a.m. near Fry’s at East Irvington Road and South Campbell Avenue.

Robinson was last seen wearing a mustard colored suit and white shoes.

Officers urge anyone who sees him to call 911.

🚨MISSING VULNERABLE ADULT🚨



Southside officers need your help in locating William Robinson (58). He was last seen today at 11:30 walking near the Fry's at E. Irvington Rd./S. Campbell. He is wearing a mustard colored suit & white shoes. Please call 911 if located. @ops_south pic.twitter.com/7SnCLemGRn — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 17, 2021

