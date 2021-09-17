Tucson preps for Afghan refugees

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Were trying to put the plans in place now so we can be ready, it’s not if but when,” said Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik.

Tucson is currently working to finalize plans to ensure a smooth transition for Afghan refugees who will be arriving in Arizona in the coming weeks.

Each refugee will arrive at a Phoenix military base before being transported to a base in Southern Arizona. After that, each family will be given a $1,250 check paid for by the federal government.

“That’s not per-month, that’s not per person, that’s a flat fee, that’s not going very far when you’re talking about food, clothing, shelter, transportation and all the other stuff you need to live,” said Kozachik. “Housing is the number one issue.”

Kozachik says he is aware of the present housing crisis for people already living in Southern Arizona and wants to ensure the community the refugees likely not affect their housing search.

“Were not looking to go and buy up single family residences,” said Kozachik. “What were looking for is host families next of kin places where they can go and feel welcomed.”

The city is hoping Tucson’s Afghan community will alleviate some of the need for housing by serving as host families. He says culturally they may make the already transition to life in the states a bit easier but says it will still be a tough transition.

“Flip the coin and put ourselves in this condition,” said Kozachik. “If you and I were traveling to Afghanistan we wouldn’t know the language, we wouldn’t know how to get around or have any contacts.”

He is urging the public to remember that refugees are people.

“If you’re one of those people who are losing family members and just got out that is still very fresh in your rear-view mirror,” said Kozachik.

Kozachik believes the first 25 refugees will be just the tip of the iceberg and expects that Arizona as a whole could soon be home to 2,000 Afghan refugees. He says tomorrow he will meet with leaders of all Tucson’s shelter and others to further discuss logistic.

