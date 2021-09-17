Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson preps for Afghan refugees

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 10:21 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Were trying to put the plans in place now so we can be ready, it’s not if but when,” said Tucson City Council member Steve Kozachik.

Tucson is currently working to finalize plans to ensure a smooth transition for Afghan refugees who will be arriving in Arizona in the coming weeks.

Each refugee will arrive at a Phoenix military base before being transported to a base in Southern Arizona. After that, each family will be given a $1,250 check paid for by the federal government.

“That’s not per-month, that’s not per person, that’s a flat fee, that’s not going very far when you’re talking about food, clothing, shelter, transportation and all the other stuff you need to live,” said Kozachik. “Housing is the number one issue.”

Kozachik says he is aware of the present housing crisis for people already living in Southern Arizona and wants to ensure the community the refugees likely not affect their housing search.

“Were not looking to go and buy up single family residences,” said Kozachik. “What were looking for is host families next of kin places where they can go and feel welcomed.”

The city is hoping Tucson’s Afghan community will alleviate some of the need for housing by serving as host families. He says culturally they may make the already transition to life in the states a bit easier but says it will still be a tough transition.

“Flip the coin and put ourselves in this condition,” said Kozachik. “If you and I were traveling to Afghanistan we wouldn’t know the language, we wouldn’t know how to get around or have any contacts.”

He is urging the public to remember that refugees are people.

“If you’re one of those people who are losing family members and just got out that is still very fresh in your rear-view mirror,” said Kozachik.

Kozachik believes the first 25 refugees will be just the tip of the iceberg and expects that Arizona as a whole could soon be home to 2,000 Afghan refugees. He says tomorrow he will meet with leaders of all Tucson’s shelter and others to further discuss logistic.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Tucsonans died on Wednesday in a wreck near Picacho Peak.
UPDATE: Victims identified in wrong-way crash on I-10
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on West Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting near Oracle, Glenn
Nathaniel Martinez, 18, faces two child exploitation charges.
Sahuarita teen arrested on child exploitation charges
Brian Hendricks and Brynn Buette are facing charges in a child abuse case from Oro Valley,...
Two facing child abuse charges after Oro Valley child suffered multiple fractures
The Phoenix Police Department said a man and woman were fatally shot after a massive manhunt on...
Massive manhunt ends with two dead at Phoenix hotel

Latest News

Tucson prepares for Afghan refugees
Tucson prepares for Afghan refugees
National teen suicide awareness month
Teen suicide prevention month
Tucson man gives children gift of dance
Arizona’s Heart & Sol: Tucson man transforming children’s lives through dance
AZ Heart and Sol: Dancing in the streets
AZ Heart and Sol: Dancing in the streets