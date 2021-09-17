Advertise
TUSD launches new digital app, aiming to help community connect with services

(Tucson Unified School District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Unified School District has launched a new digital app that aims to help families, students, staff, and the community to connect with a variety of services and resources.

The “Tucson Unified Connect App” partnered with “Talkspace” and “Palo Verde Behavioral Health” to provide direct digital and local resources for mental health.

“The effects of the pandemic will have a lasting impact on today’s youth. As students embark on a new school year, access to mental health resources is more important than ever,” Erin Boyd, Chief Growth Officer, Enterprise, at Talkspace said in a news release. “Talkspace is proud to provide 19,000 Tucson Unified School District students free access to online counseling services through our new program.”

TUSD says they invite the Tucson Unified family and the Tucson Community to download the app. Just search “Tucson Unified Connect” in the App Store or Google Play.

