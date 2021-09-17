Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

U.S. Marshals investigate handcuffed man hit in the face during arrest

By WLBT.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A member of the U.S. Marshals Service was caught on camera punching or slapping a man in handcuffs in the face.

Video sent to WLBT from a Ring camera shows the suspect getting assaulted as he walks out of a home in Jackson, Mississippi.

It is unclear why the man was being arrested.

Marshals did not comment on the specifics of the incident but provided the following statement:

The U.S. Marshals Service is aware of an incident that occurred this morning involving members of our multi-agency Gulf Coast Regional Task Force (GCRTF) in Mississippi. We take any allegation of misconduct by our personnel or task force partners seriously and we are currently gathering information regarding the incident.

A witness, who did not want to be identified, told WLBT she was asleep when the officers kicked open the door of the home and ransacked the house.

“They drug him, they hit him, and they was handcuffed through this whole ordeal,” she said. “The way that they came in and how they did them – it’s like they already got on their mind like, ‘they did this; you’re guilty of this.”

The home where the incident happened.
The home where the incident happened.(WLBT)

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Tucsonans died on Wednesday in a wreck near Picacho Peak.
UPDATE: Victims identified in wrong-way crash on I-10
Brian Hendricks and Brynn Buette are facing charges in a child abuse case from Oro Valley,...
NEW DETAILS: Document describes extent of injuries in Oro Valley child-abuse investigation
Tucson police are investigating a shooting on West Glenn Street.
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly shooting near Oracle, Glenn
Police are investigating reports of "suspicious items" at an apartment complex.
TPD investigates ‘suspicious item’ at apartments on Valencia
Nathaniel Martinez, 18, faces two child exploitation charges.
Sahuarita teen arrested on child exploitation charges

Latest News

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots for COVID
Aerial footage shows thousands of migrants camped under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas.
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Some 10,000 migrants are sheltering under an international bridge trying to get into the U.S.
10,000 migrants seek to get into US at border
Security fencing has been reinstalled around the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 16,...
Protest for jailed Capitol rioters: Police ready this time
Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie said the strike killed civilians and not ISIS members. (Source: POOL...
General says Kabul strike killed civilians, not ISIS members