Authorities seeking suspect in series of robberies

Anyone who recognizes this man is urged to contact Silent Witness.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2021 at 5:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are offering a reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in several robberies.

According to Silent Witness, an organization that shares information on unsolved felony cases, the man is believed to have committed numerous robberies at banking institutions inside grocery stores.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to contact Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS or its Spanish-speaking line, 480-TESTIGO. Reports can also be made here.

Silent Witness provides $1,000 toward rewards for felony cases and an additional $2,000 was donated for the reward in this case.

