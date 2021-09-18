FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another shot at rain for the last Sunday of summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air will filter in from the west as a system pushes north of our area. Best chance for rain will be from Tucson east. Otherwise, we are looking at plenty of sunshine and near-normal temperatures for the last Sunday of summer. A dry pattern settles in for the majority of next week as a ridge builds in behind that system. Breezy winds expected Sunday and Monday as the trough passes by.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy then grandually becoming mostly clear. 20% rain/storm chance. Overnight lows int he low-70s.

SUNDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Gusty wind.

TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

