Local family to host comedy night, raise money for young boy’s medical expenses
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local family is inviting the public for a night of comedy to help raise money for a young boy’s medical expenses.
Caysen was diagnosed with two rare disorders, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia and Arnold-Chiari Malformation, both of which have required a lot of medical attention.
He underwent brain surgery last month, and was back in the hospital recently after needing a drain placed to relieve pressure.
His family will be hosting a comedy night with food, drinks, raffles and music.
Details are below:
Event: Comedy for Caysen
Location: Catalina Craft Pizza - 15930 N Oracle Rd.
Date: Sunday, September 19
Time: 5 p.m.
The entry fee is a $10 minimum donation. All proceeds go to Caysen for his medical expenses.
For more information on this event, go here.
