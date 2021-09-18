Local family to host comedy night, raise money for young boy’s medical expenses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local family is inviting the public for a night of comedy to help raise money for a young boy’s medical expenses.

Caysen was diagnosed with two rare disorders, Primary Ciliary Dyskinesia and Arnold-Chiari Malformation, both of which have required a lot of medical attention.

He underwent brain surgery last month, and was back in the hospital recently after needing a drain placed to relieve pressure.

His family will be hosting a comedy night with food, drinks, raffles and music.

Details are below:

Event: Comedy for Caysen

Location: Catalina Craft Pizza - 15930 N Oracle Rd.

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 5 p.m.

The entry fee is a $10 minimum donation. All proceeds go to Caysen for his medical expenses.

For more information on this event, go here .

